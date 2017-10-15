Owls dominate in first win of season

It was a long time coming for the Kelowna Owls.

For the the first time since the 2015 B.C. high school football campaign, KSS won a regular season game and it came in convincing style.

On a crisp Saturday afternoon at the Capital News Centre, the Owls (1-3) rolled over the winless Centennial Centaurs 52-20.

“This was a big win for us,” said Owls’ head coach Chis Cartwright. “All year we have talked about the process to solidify our identity and culture and today was a product of that. It has been a process and learning experience for our program and today we saw the effort and execution that was needed to have success. We as a coaching staff are really proud of how the players approached this game today.”

Blaise Beauchemin set the pace for the KSS offense, rushing for 204 yards and scoring four touchdowns. Kyle Zakala added a big 65-yard reception for a touchdown.

“We were having success from all parts of our game,” said Cartwright. “We got a big touchdown by Max Sprenger on a kickoff. Defensively we played solid which gave our offense the opportunity to make big plays. This was an all round big team win and helps move our program forward in a lot of different ways on and off the field.

“We hope that we take this success and use it to build momentum for the rest of the season.”

The Owls will host the WJ Mouat Hawks (1-3) on Friday at the Apple Bowl with a 6:30 kick off.

Mt. Boucherie Bears

Mike Godwin’s Bears (2-2) will host the undefeated St. Thomas More Knights (4-0) on Friday. Kick off at the Apple Bowl is 4 p.m.

Mt. Boucherie coming off a 35-6 loss to the Terry Fox Ravens on Friday night at the Apple Bowl. Fox is 3-1 on the season.

Rutland Voodoos

After a busy five-game preseason schedule, Rutland kicked off the regular season Friday at home with a 30-18 loss to the West Vancouver Highlanders.

Peter McCall’s Voodoos will head out on the road this weekend when the play the Handsworth Royals Friday in North Vancouver.

The Voodoos play out of B.C. high school football’s Pacific Division.