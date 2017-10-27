Outlaws outmatched against top Div. 2 team

Outlaws team captain Hillary Fisher helps drive the ball up the field during her team’s 3-0 loss to Castaways last Sunday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

For the first time this season, the Cowichan Outlaws were outmatched from the start of a soccer game.

The Outlaws played host to Castaways FC at the Sherman Road turf on Sunday, and lost 3-0. It was a tough match against the top team in Div. 2 that Cowichan went into with low morale. Castaways came up with just 11 players. The Outlaws had 15 available, although most were playing with injuries or illnesses.

“We’ve been in all our games, with the exception of this one,” coach Neall Rowlings said.

The loss put Cowichan out of contention for promotion to Div. 1, so the players decided to take aim at a top-four finish in their 10-team division.

“We had a good meeting after the game regarding commitment and what we want as a team,” Rowlings reported.

The team is now holding open practices on Monday and Wednesday from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

“We are actively looking for new players with commitment and work ethic that can help us compete,” Rowlings said.

The Outlaws will face Fernwood City at Vic High this coming Sunday.