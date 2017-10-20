Outlaws earn weekend split, lose opener but fight back to win in OT

A rare back-to-back pair of home dates resulted in a split for the Mission City Outlaws.

Mission fell 4-1 to the North Vancouver Wolf Pack on Friday, but then bounced back with a 4-3 overtime win over the Aldergrove Kodiaks on Saturday.

Friday’s game saw the Outlaws fall behind 3-0 after the first two periods, but then Mission’s Liam Warren got Mission on the board in the third. The Pack added another late goal to seal the win.

Outlaws goalie Matthew Trulsen made 43 saves in a losing cause.

“We got into some penalty trouble early on and got two goals against and, frankly, what killed us was the power plays,” Trulsen stated following the game.

Mission battled adversity during Saturday’s game against the Kodiaks, coming from behind on two different occasions to pick up the win in overtime.

Outlaws forward Michael Nemeth opened the game with a goal, but Aldergrove added two more goals to lead 2-1 after one.

The teams traded goals in the second, with Justin Hargrave tying the game at two, but the Kodiaks added a late goal to hold onto a 3-2 lead after two.

Mission jumped out to a 4-3 lead by 6:49 of the third period, with Maximilian Corazza and Tate Roulette giving the Outlaws the lead. However, the Kodiaks sent the game to overtime with a goal at 18:57.

Hargrave then became the overtime hero, scoring 1:29 into overtime to give Mission the win. Trulsen stopped 45 shots in the win.

Mission’s record moves to five wins and eight losses in the Pacific Junior Hockey League season, and they sit in fifth place in the Harold Brittain conference.

The Outlaws next head to Maple Ridge to battle the Ridge Meadows Flames tonight (Friday) and they then host the Wolf Pack again on Saturday at 6:45 p.m.