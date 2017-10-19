Open burning to be allowed in Cariboo Fire Centre

Folks wanting to burn Category 2 and 3 fires must obtain burn registration numbers

Centre (CFC), due to a decreased wildfire risk in the region.

The rescinding of these prohibitions applies to all BC Parks, Crown lands and private lands in the CFC, but does not apply within the boundaries of a local government that has forest fire prevention bylaws and a fire department.

Check with local authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.

The use of campfires, sky lanterns, binary exploding targets, air curtain burners, fireworks (including firecrackers), burning barrels and burning cages have been allowed in the CFC since Sept. 22.

A poster explaining the different categories of open burning is available online at http://ow.ly/znny309kJv5

Anyone wishing to light a Category 3 open fire must obtain a burn registration number ahead of time by calling 1-888-797-1717 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. A burn registration number is not required to light a Category 2 open fire.

Anyone who lights, fuels or uses a Category 2 or Category 3 open fire must comply with the Environmental Management Act and open burning smoke control regulation.

The act requires individuals to check local venting conditions prior to lighting a fire and ensure that conditions are favourable for burning.

Local venting conditions can be obtained by calling 1-888-281-2992 or visiting: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/epd/edppa/venting

Further information, including a person’s legal obligations when conducting an open burn, can be found online at www.gov.bc.ca/wildfirebans