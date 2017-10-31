North Deltaâ€™s Tristan Jarry recalled by NHL Penguins as team motors west toward Vancouver

'This is where I want to be,' goaltender says following move from AHL affiliate Monday

Pittsburgh Penguins have allowed the second most goals (50) in the NHL this season, and it looks like they’ll be counting on North Delta’s Tristan Jarry to help stop their Goals Against number from rising at such a fast pace.

The Pens recalled Jarry from AHL affiliate Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday, the day after a 7-1 setback in Winnipeg.

Goalie Casey DeSmith was sent the other way.

On Wednesday, the Penguins play in Edmonton, where Jarry spent four seasons with the WHL Oil Kings from 2011 to 2015.

The team plays in Calgary on Thursday before a Saturday-nighter in Vancouver against the Canucks.

“This is where I want to be and where every kid dreams of being when they grow up,” Jarry said in a story posted to NHL.com.

“It’s something that you work hard for, and every year you strive to be better and better. It’s something I work for every year.”

Jarry, 22, made his NHL debut in last year’s regular-season finale against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. He was an AHL All-Star last season.

