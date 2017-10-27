Norbord PeeWee Wranglers off to good start

By Walter Bramsleven

Head Coach

The 100 Mile Norbord PeeWee Wranglers commenced their league play this past weekend with successful games in Ashcroft and Merritt.

The first tilt on Saturday morning versus Ashcroft was a back and forth affair and ended in a 4-4 tie.

After having dominated the first period, the Wranglers found themselves in a 1-1 tie at the end of the first frame. In the second, Ashcroft battled back and managed to pot two goals for a 3-1 lead.

The Wranglers managed to get back to a 3-3 tie early in the third period, only to surrender a go-ahead goal to Ashcroft midway through the final stanza. 100 Mile then tied the game shortly thereafter and although many opportunities were presented in the last five minutes of the game for the local squad, the back of the net seemed difficult to find.

The second game of the day took place at the Shulus Arena near Merritt. The Wranglers came out fast and hard and managed to pot two goals in the first two minutes of the game.

By the end of the first period, the score was already a lopsided affair at 6-0 and continued to a 13-0 final score.

This weekend, the team returns to Merritt to play Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. and a second showdown at 9:15 a.m. Sunday morning before returning home.

The PeeWee squad’s first home games will be Nov. 18 and 19 at the South Cariboo Rec Center versus Lillooet.