Nitros look for revenge at home this weekend

he Kimberley Dynamiters are eagerly looking forward to their rematch this weekend against the Grand Forks Border Bruins (8-3-0-0).

Last Saturday the Border Bruins downed the Nitro’s 4-2 in Grand Forks, and Friday is the rematch at Kimberley’s Civic Centre.

“It’s a pretty important game.” Said Dynamiters captain Brett Roberts. “It is a bounce back game for us. Hopefully we can use our speed in our home rink on the big ice, and have a better outcome this time.”

Roberts was not in the lineup against the Border Bruins due to blocking a shot the game prior in Spokane. He is eager to get back in the lineup.

“Any time we lose this year we are going to take in personally. The message that we are sending in the room is that losing is not going to be acceptable.”

At home the Dynamiters have treated the fans well, winning all three home games. They will be up to the task against the league leading Border Bruins.

“There is a little bad blood with Grand Forks as well, it will be a good game.”

After Friday’s home game, the Nitro’s take to the road and travel north to Golden to play the Rockets (1-8-1-0). The Nitro’s escaped a second period scare last time they played Golden, leaving with a 5-2 win.

Roberts says that the team needs to focus to prevent a mental lapse, like what happened last time.

“As a leadership group we have to send the message that we need be focused before the game and play a full 60 minutes. Any team can win any night, w can’t let our foot off the gas.”

Opening faceoff against the Border Bruins is 7:30 at the Civic Centre, and then Saturday is 7:30 at the Golden Arena.