Nelsonâ€™s Hellman second at university tournament

Kelly Hellman is playing for the University of British Columbia’s varsity golf team in her freshman year. Photo submitted

Nelson’s Kelly Hellman has her first top result playing for the University of British Columbia varsity team.

Hellman finished second overall at the Western Washington University Invitational, Oct. 9 to 10 in Bellingham, Wash.

She fired a 1-over 147 and was just two strokes behind the winner at the two-round event. Hellman, who was leading until the 16th hole, was also the lowest scoring player on the UBC team.

Prior to the trip to Bellingham, the team also played in Olympia, Wash., where Hellman finished fifth fifth overall and UBC won the team title.