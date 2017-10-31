Nelson to send five swimmers to high school provincials

The swimmers qualified after a regional event Saturday at the NDCC

Swimmers from five high schools were at the Nelson District and Community Complex Pool. Jasmine Konken (top) of Grand Forks catches some sunlight during the high school regional qualifiers Saturday. LVR’s Matthew Holitzki (bottom left) is one of four swimmers the high school is sending to provincials Photos: Tyler Harper

Five Nelson swimmers have qualified for the upcoming high school swimming provincials.

L.V. Rogers swimmers Sophie Howroyd, Madeline Holitzki, Matthew Holitzki and Jack Ross, as well as Wildflower’s Locke Finley, secured their berths at a regional qualifier held Saturday at the Nelson and District Community Complex.

The event featured 28 swimmers from five high schools in the region competing for a trip to provincials, which runs Nov. 17 to 18 in Richmond.

Howroyd qualified in girls 100-metre backstroke and 100 butterfly. Madeline Holitzki earned her ticket in the 50 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke, 100 freestyle and 100 individual medley.

On the boys side, Matthew Holitzki qualified in the 50 free, 50 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke and 50 fly.

Jack Ross qualified in the 100 free while Wildflower’s Finley qualified in the 50 free, 100 backstroke, 200 IM and 100 free.