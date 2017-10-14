Nelson Leafs put down Rebels, 7-3

Nelson scored four goals in the third period en route to the win

The Nelson Leafs scored four goals on just eight shots in the third period en route to a 7-3 win over the Rebels in Castlegar on Friday.

Jackson Zimmermann, Ryan Cooper and Justin Podgorenko each scored consecutive goals within less than five minutes during the final 20 minutes, while Logan Wullum added another for Nelson (8-2-1) with a minute to go.

David Sanchez, Ethan Beattie and Ryan Piva also each scored, while goaltender Josh Williams was spectacular with 47 saves.

Tanner Costa, Everett Hicks and Shawn Campbell also each scored in the third for Castlegar (5-4-1), with Curt Doyle allowing all seven goals on 38 shots.