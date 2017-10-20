Nelson Leafs edged on late OT goal in Kimberley

The Leafs fell 2-1 for the second time this season against the Dynamiters

A late penalty led to a goal against the Leafs with a second left in overtime as Nelson lost 2-1 to the Dynamiters in Kimberley on Thursday.

Leafs defenceman Brendan Makay was handed a hooking penalty with 15 seconds left in overtime. That led to a winning goal by Dynamiters defenceman Devon Langelaar.

Logan Wullum had the lone goal for Nelson (9-2-2), which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Josh Williams took the loss despite making 37 saves.

Chase Gedny had the other goal for Kimberley (10-2-0), with Cody Campbell stopping 24 shots.

The game was the first of three consecutive road contests for Nelson. The Leafs visit the Golden Rockets on Friday before playing the Columbia Valley Rockies on Saturday.