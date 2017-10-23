Nelson Leafs earn wins in Golden, Invermere

The Leafs are ahead by three points atop the division

The Nelson Leafs stayed atop the Neil Murdoch Division with a pair of road wins over the weekend.

The Leafs downed the Golden Rockets 4-1 on Friday before edging the Columbia Valley Rockies 5-4 in overtime Saturday. The two wins leave the Leafs (11-2-2) three points ahead of the surging Beaver Valley Nitehawks, who have won seven straight.

On Friday, Josh Williams made 22 saves in the win while David Sanchez, Justin Podgorenko, Brendan Makay and Ryan Piva scored in the win over Golden.

Ryley Bast had the lone goal for the Rockets (1-11-2), who needed goaltender Calum Humble to stop 43 saves. The league-worst Rockets have now lost 11 straight.

Nelson had a much harder time earning two points one night later in Invermere.

Piva scored three minutes into OT after the Rockies forced extra time with two late goals.

Ryan Cooper had two goals for the Leafs while Ethan Land contributed a single. Quinn Yeager meanwhile stopped 33 shots.

Dace Prymak, Ryan Skytt and Colby Sherlock replied for the Rockies (3-5-5). Parker Waseylenko helped the home team earn a point with a 42-save performance.

Nelson finished its five-game road trip having secured nine out of 10 points. The Leafs return home Friday against Golden.