Nelson Leafs drop 3-0 to Thunder Cats in Creston

The Nelson Leafs had their three-game winning streak snapped in Creston on Saturday.

Josh Williams made 34 saves for the Leafs en route to a 3-0 loss against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

The loss dropped the Leafs to 12-3-2, but they remain one point ahead of the Beaver Valley Nitehawks for first place in the Neil Murdoch Division. The Nitehawks meanwhile are on a nine-game winning streak.

Justen James, Ronnie Wilkie and Carson Small each scored for the Thunder Cats (8-6-1), while Levi Mitchell stopped 30 shots for the shut out.

Nelson next plays at home Friday against the Spokane Braves.