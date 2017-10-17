National pickleball tourney back in Kelowna

Pickleball Kelowna will host national tournament in 2018 for fourth year in a row.

The 2018 Canadian National Pickleball Tournament will be held July 6 to 8 at the Parkinson Rec Centre.-Image: Pickleball Kelowna

The Canadian National Pickleball Tournament is returning to Kelowna for a fourth consecutive year.

Pickleball Canada has announced the event will be held July 6 to 8, 2018 at the Parkinson Recreation Centre pickleball courts.

Pickleball Kelowna fullfilled a three-year commitment to Pickleball Canada when the city hosted the national championship in July of this year.

Each year, the tournament attracts more than 400 competitors from all across North America.

The event features play in women’s and men’s singles, women’s and men’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Players compete in the following categories: 3.0, 3.5, 4.0, 4.5 and open play.

Registration for next year’s tournament opens March 3, 2018. To register or for more information, go to pickleballtournaments.com.

For sponsorship opportunities for this family-friendly event, contact Wayne Pierce at info@kelownapickleball.com