Nanaimo teams winners at VIU junior girlsâ€™ volleyball tourney

The Nanaimo District Islanders junior girls’ volleyball team won the VIU Mariners tournament with a straight-sets victory over the Oak Bay Bays on Saturday at the Vancouver Island University gym. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

Nanaimo teams won both the gold and silver tiers at one of the largest junior girls’ volleyball tournaments in the province.

The Nanaimo District Islanders took first overall at the VIU Mariners tournament Friday and Saturday at the Vancouver Island University gymnasium. NDSS defeated the Oak Bay Bays, while in the silver tier, the John Barsby Bulldogs bested the Pacific Christian School Pacers.

After NDSS won the first set 25-21 against Oak Bay, the Islanders fell behind 6-0 in the second set and had to rally before eventually winning 28-26.

Emily Winter, team captain, said the Islanders were determined not to let the ball hit the floor.

“We just had to keep our energy up and make sure we didn’t drop it at all [and] just make sure we were always moving and always getting to the ball,” she said.

The junior Isles have had runner-up finishes this season, so Saturday’s tournament win was a breakthrough. Winter said it felt great for her team both to finish first and also beat Oak Bay.

“We’re definitely getting a lot better from the beginning of the season and I think we’re just going to keep going up,” Winter said.

Barsby needed three sets to get past PCS, winning 25-15, 22-25, 15-5. Thirty teams participated in the tourney.

