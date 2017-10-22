Nanaimo Clippers win back-to-back games on home ice

The Clips defeated the Coquitlam Express 4-3 and the Prince George Spruce Kings 5-2

Nanaimo Clippers forward Vincent Millette takes a shot on goal during Sunday’s game against the Prince George Spruce Kings at Frank Crane Arena. Millette had two goals and Nanaimo won 5-2. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

The Nanaimo Clippers were glad to get back onto home ice, and that showed in back-to-back wins this weekend.

The Clips defeated the Coquitlam Express 4-3 on Saturday night at Frank Crane Arena, then followed up with a 5-2 victory over the Prince George Spruce Kings on Sunday at Frank Crane.

It was parents’ weekend in Nanaimo, and the Clippers made their folks proud, returning to the win column after a winless road trip the weekend before.

On Saturday, Jamie Collins, Brady Lynn, Tristan Crozier and Maxwell Crozier scored for Nanaimo and new goaltender Taz Burman made 24 saves for the win as Nanaimo outshot Coquitlam 35-27.

In Sunday’s contest, Vincent Millette had two goals and an assist, Parker Colley also had a two-goal game and Tristan Crozier opened the scoring for the home team. Burman made 36 saves as shots were 38-30 in favour of the Sprucies.

GAME ON … The Clippers host the Victoria Grizzlies on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at Frank Crane Arena before heading off for back-to-back road games against the Powell River Kings on the Friday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 28.