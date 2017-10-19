Nanaimo Buccaneers make it 10 straight wins

Bucs shut out the Comox Valley Glacier Kings by a 6-0 score Thursday at the NIC

Nanaimo Buccaneers forward Cam Nickerson gets past a Comox Valley Glacier Kings opponent for a scoring opportunity during Thursday’s VIJHL game at the Nanaimo Ice Centre. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

The Nanaimo Buccaneers took their win streak into double digits.

The city’s Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League team won its 10th straight game Thursday at the Nanaimo Ice Centre, shutting out the Comox Valley Glacier Kings by a 6-0 score.

Nanaimo led 3-0 going into the third period and was overpowering until the final buzzer. Shots ended up 55-24 in favour of the home team.

“We seem to get better as games wear on,” said Curtis Toneff, Buccaneers coach. “If we play the way we know we can play as a team, there’s a lot of teams that can’t really handle our offence and our depth that we have.”

video

Buccaneers goalie Derek Krall, who recorded the shutout, said it was one of those games where everyone bought in.

“It was kind of a gritty game, I thought, it wasn’t that much finesse, but I thought the boys battled really hard and gave me some help when I needed it and we got the job done,” he said.

Booker Chacalias, Cam Nickerson and Noah Kelly each had a goal and two helpers, Brandon Roberge, Luc Wilson and Clayton Peace also scored and Coleman Doney had three assists.

As for the win streak, the players are aware of it, but aren’t caught up in it.

“We don’t try and focus on that kind of thing,” Krall said. “We just focus game by game, just doing our thing and going from there, getting the wins.”

Chacalias did say that reaching the 10-wins-in-a-row milestone was special for the Bucs.

“We’ve got a special group here and we’re just going to keep riding this and keep the win streak going as long as we can do it…” he said. “Every game, we win as a team and it’s just keeping the good times rolling.”

GAME ON … The Buccaneers visit the Peninsula Panthers on Friday (Oct. 20). Next home action for the Bucs is Oct. 26 when the Victoria Cougars visit the NIC for a 7:15 p.m. faceoff.

tweet