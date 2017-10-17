Mount Washington releases stakeholder survey

The Mount Washington area is an integral part of the Comox Valley, and how it develops and thrives in future years matters to a broad range of individuals, businesses, user groups and associations. Whether you're a snowboarder or a business owner, a condo owner or a sports association member, a new survey has been released to capture input to help determine future efforts and stewardship on the mountain.

The Mount Washington Resort Association, in conjunction with Comox Valley Economic Development and Tourism, together with the support of a third party contractor, have developed a Mount Washington Stakeholder Survey as part of MWRAs efforts to consider its future role and priorities.

“The MWRA board believes it is time to completely re-evaluate its mandate, focus, and structure to best determine its future primary functions as it relates to meeting a range of needs from a wide spectrum of mountain users,” said the MWRA board. “We encourage anyone and everyone who uses or engages in activities on the mountain throughout a given year, to provide their input and opinions.”

The survey, which provides stakeholders the opportunity to comment on everything from mountain services to community vibrancy, will remain open through October. The survey is part of the Invigorate MWRA Project which will also include open house sessions for interested stakeholders to comment directly on the future of the MWRA.

Visit DiscoverMountWashington.com and click the survey link to complete.