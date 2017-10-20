Mixed results for â€™Dogs in Comox

Another strong showing propelled the junior bantam Cowichan Bulldogs to a 56-6 victory over the Comox Raiders last Saturday.

Although the Bulldogs started the game with what head coach PJ Shea termed “uncharacteristically low energy,” they turned up their energy as the game progressed and ended up dominating their opponents.

“We are very proud of what we’ve done to this point of the season,” Shea said. “The team has worked hard and is reaping the benefits of their commitment. The next few games will be extremely tough. It’s going to be very interesting. There is no easy path to a championship.”

The Bulldogs scored a touchdown on each of their possessions throughout the game. Drake Spong scored on a long run, Sawyer Ellison scored on a long dash, and quarterback Finn Shea ran for two touchdowns and connected with receivers Gregor Mackenzie and Jesse Kwasny for two more.

The Cowichan players also showed flashes of brilliance, including a forced fumble by Jayden Strzok that he also ran in for a touchdown.

The peewee Bulldogs also made the trip north to Comox, but didn’t get the same result as the junior bantams.

“I take responsibility for [the loss] because it was the first time that we didn’t have a coach on the field,” peewee head coach Opie Williams said.

Coaches were allowed on the field for the first three peewee games of the season. Most officials have allowed teams to continue having a coach on the field since then, but the officials in Comox didn’t permit it.

The Raiders marched down the field and scored on their opening drive, but Cody Williams returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown with Bradley MacRae kicking the two-point convert.

“Our offence struggled and wasn’t able to move the ball very well,” the coach said.

The defence made a big goal-line stand in the first quarter, and Kaden Backman recovered a fumble. Ryder Maertz took the ball to Comox’s 53-yard line, but the Bulldogs were stalled again, and ended up trailing 15-8 at halftime.

“The wind picked up in the second half and the temperature dropped,” Williams said. “Anytime we got the momentum our way, there was some questionable calls by senior officials.”

The midget Bulldogs were scheduled to host Comox at McAdam Park on Sunday, but the Raiders are battling injuries and couldn’t field the minimum 14 players.

The midgets have another home game against Comox scheduled for this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The peewee and junior bantam ‘Dogs also play at home on Sunday, hosting the Victoria Spartans at 10 a.m. and noon, respectively.