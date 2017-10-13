Marauders win league opener

The Pitt Meadows Marauders played great defence and pitched a 16-0 shutout against the Robert Bateman Timberwolves in senior boys football last Friday.

Tato Ferreyro lead the team in tackles with eight, and also helped win the turnover battle with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

“Both Tato and Tayden Mountford played awesome coming up from their safety position,” said coach Bubba Montabello, who is in his first season as head coach at Pitt Meadows.

“Brandon Hunt and Ryan Crockett both had key picks that helped swing momentum our way.”

A huge punt block by Angus McDonald led to a touchdown pass to Mountford from Ferreyro.

Brandon Hunt ran the ball effectively and with great determination, said the coach.

“Bateman a very physical team, and it was a very physical battle all game,” he added. “It was a fight by both teams all game, with no one giving up. I am proud of how our team responded to that physicality. It was a great team win with both offence and defence doing their part.”

The win was the first of the regular season schedule for the Marauders, who will be at Abbotsford Collegiate on Friday to take on the Panthers. Kickoff is at 3:15 p.m.

• In other action in the AA varsity Eastern Conference, the Samuel Roberts Technical Titans lost their first regular season game to the Panthers 49-14 on Oct. 6.

The Titans will be at McLeod Stadium in Langley for their second league game against the Saints at 7 p.m. on Friday.