Magnums maul Riders

The Vernon Magnums dispatched the Kelowna Riders 52-21 in Southern Interior Junior Bantam Football League play Sunday at Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

Quarterback Brayden Khunkhun showed solid leadership on the field, rushing for a TD and making clutch calls. Both Damon Froste and Kian Zabhihi recorded standout games for the Magnums, racking up 192 and 197 rushing yards respectively and three TDs each.

Skyler Broughton scored a TD and provided several key blocks that allowed his teammates to score. Also instrumental to the scoring efforts was the solid blocking of center Griffin Morrier and receivers Dillon Rinkel and Terry Johnson. Tyson McKay was good on two convert attempts to round out the scoring.

On defence, Jaxsyn Whitfield garnered 11 tackles, followed by Froste and Zabhini with nine each. Relentless pressure from defensive tackles Aiden Desmarais, Lukas Petrone and Dylan Morris forced the Riders to scramble on every play and shut down their interior game completely.

“This win was a real team effort, ” said Vernon head coach Ron Kirschner. “The boys are really starting to trust each other and to gel as a team.”

The Magnums face the Kelowna Lions Sunday, 2 p.m., at the Kelowna Capital News Centre Turf Field.

In Atom play, the Vernon Magnums fell 43-19 to the Kelowna Riders.

The Magnums started off great matching the Riders but went into halftime down by 11. Kingston Jarvis Shaymeus Waterstreet recorded fumble recoveries in the opening half.

The Magnums’ offence had moments in the second and third quarters but the Magnum defence couldn’t keep up with the Riders, who ran away with things late in the third quarter.

“Boston Ciccione turned up the notch a bit higher today and got his first touchdown of the season, something Ciccione has been working hard towards and well deserved,” said Vernon head coach Tyler Swanson. “It’s been a tough year for the Magnums but we are all still learning and we can only improve.”