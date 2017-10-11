LVR senior girls win first volleyball tourney of season

The Bombers took six of seven games en route to the title

The L.V. Rogers senior girls volleyball team has their first tournament win of the season.

The Bombers won six of seven games at Mount Sentinel, losing just once in preliminary play to Fernie, during a tournament the weekend of Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.

LVR defeated Elkford twice, David Thompson of Invermere, and Immaculata of Kelowna. In the crossover they downed Prince Charles of Creston, earning a spot in the final match. Then in the finals they came up against Fernie again and beat them in two straight.