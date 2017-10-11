LVR’s senior girls volleyball team. L-R back row: Megan Rushton (coach) Jen Kidd (coach), Sara Tolles, Antonia Laimboeck, Bailey Stefani, Alex Pompu, Jayne Johnson and Louisa von Moreau. Front row: Yuna Azuma, Finnley Pitcairn, Brynn Belland and Miriam Grimm. Photo submitted

LVR senior girls win first volleyball tourney of season

The Bombers took six of seven games en route to the title

  • Wed Oct 11th, 2017 12:00am
  • Sports

The L.V. Rogers senior girls volleyball team has their first tournament win of the season.

The Bombers won six of seven games at Mount Sentinel, losing just once in preliminary play to Fernie, during a tournament the weekend of Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.

LVR defeated Elkford twice, David Thompson of Invermere, and Immaculata of Kelowna. In the crossover they downed Prince Charles of Creston, earning a spot in the final match. Then in the finals they came up against Fernie again and beat them in two straight.

