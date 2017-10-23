LVR juniors, seniors drop two field hockey games

LVR fell twice during a field hockey games against Trail’s J.L. Crowe on Tuesday. Photo: Bob Hall

L.V. Rogers’ field hockey teams returned from a rough trip to Trail earlier this week.

The junior and senior Lady Bombers both lost games to J.L. Crowe at Pass Creek field on Tuesday.

The Juniors, who were playing shorthanded with several athletes out sick, played first and lost 1-0 on a late second half goal.

In the second game, Paige Miesner and Hanna Quinn, on a penalty stroke, each scored but the seniors were also held back by a short bench and lost 4-2. Johanna Brochhagen made an impact in net by saving two J.L. Crowe penalty strokes.

Next up for the Bombers is the West Kootenay semifinal against Stanley Humphries of Castlegar on Tuesday.