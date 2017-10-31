Lions topple Magnums

The Vernon Magnums saw their Southern Interior Junior Bantam Football League season end Sunday with a 48-14 loss to the undefeated Kelowna Lions at Mission Sports Park.

The Magnums pounded away at the Lions, down only eight points until late in the third quarter for a very entertaining final game of the season.

Kian Zabihi was a standout for the Magnums with 111 rushing yards, 14 passing yards and a TD. Chase Whitfield added another TD with an electrifying 65-yard scramble late in the fourth quarter. Kicker Tyson McKay rounded out the scoring, making 1-of-2 convert attempts.

On defence Jaxsyn Whitfield amassed 13 tackles, followed by Skyler Broughton with 11, Chase Whitfield with nine and Daniel Drysdale with eight and a QB sack.

“It has been a great season,” said Magnum head coach Ron Kirschner. “We have seen all of our players start to set goals for themselves, learn to search for wisdom in others, grow as leaders and to develop the skills and attitudes that will make them winners both on and off of the field.”

The Kelowna Lions stopped the Vernon magnums 46-26 in Atom play Sunday.

“This team started as a football team but turned into a family,” ssid Atom head coach Tyler Swanson. “With the way this team finished the season, you can’t credit individual players since there is no ‘I’ in team. This last game, the whole team showed nothing but determination, communication and team work and can’t wait to see what they have to show next season. VDMF is in a great rebuilding year and will become a force to be reckon’ with in the near future. I will like to thank my players and my support coaches for what they’ve done this year; you guys did great and hope to see you next year.”