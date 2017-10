Skate reportedly cut the lineman's arm during second period face off

A linesman has been injured during the Victoria Grizzlies game at The Q Centre Sunday afternoon.

A skate reportedly cut the lineman’s wrist during a second period face off during the Grizzlies game versus the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

tweet

An ambulance has been called and the game has resumed.

More to come.

sig code

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com