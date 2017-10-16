Leafs hammer Braves for third straight win

Ryan Piva scored twice as Nelson kept pace atop the division

Ryan Piva scored twice as the Nelson Leafs won their third straight, 6-1 over the Braves on Sunday in Spokane.

Jack Karran, Jaiden LaPorte, Dash Thompson and David Sanchez also scored for the Leafs (9-2-1), while Quinn Yeager made 23 saves in net. The win leaves Nelson tied in first place atop the Neil Murdoch Division with Grand Forks.

Dawson Tritt had the lone goal for Spokane (3-9-3), which has lost seven in a row. Trevor Dilauro meanwhile was forced to make 48 saves.

Nelson is two games into a five-game road trip. Next up is a visit to Kimberley on Thursday, followed by trips to Golden on Friday and Invermere against Columbia Valley on Saturday.