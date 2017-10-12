Langley Trappers trip up Mission City Outlaws

The Langley Trappers are inching towards the .500 mark.
A 2-1 win over the Mission City Outlaws at the George Preston Recreation Centre on Wednesday improves Langley’s junior B team’s record to 5-7, while allowing the Trappers to leapfrog over the Aldergrove Kodiaks (4-5-0-1) into third place in the Pacific Junior Hockey League Harold Brittain Conference standings.
Eighteen-year-old Trappers goaltender Brendan Carew was deservedly named as the game’s first star, stopping 32 of 33 Outlaws shots.
The Trappers jumped out to a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes of action on goals from Hollander Thompson and Carter Graham, then held on for the one-goal victory.
After a scoreless second period, Kyle Mooney brought the Outlaws to within a goal when he scored on a power play 2:12 into the final frame, but that was as close as the visitors would come.
Kodiaks tamed
Also Oct. 11 at Aldergrove Arena, the visiting Grandview Steelers clipped the Kodiaks 3-2.
The Steelers scored three times in a 59 second-span during the opening frame and then held on for the victory.
The Kodiaks stormed back in the third period with goals from Tyler Cannon and Clayton Schroeder, on an Aldergrove power play. Schroeder’s goal, which narrowed the deficit to 3-2, came with 5:58 to play in regulation.
The Steelers’ Anthony Benevoli (7:51), Ian Prevost (8:15), and Connor Alderson (8:50) scored in rapid success in the first period.
On Saturday night, the Kodiaks will visit the Mission City Outlaws at the Mission Leisure Centre. Game time is 6:45 p.m.
