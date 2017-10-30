Langley swimmers bring home top times

The Langley Olympians dove into the first swim meet of the season on Oct. 21 at the Senior Circuit event in Victoria.

Seven Olympians swimmers – Josie Field, Mia Goretic, Bailey Herbert, Joshua Kim, Hugh McNeill, Hillary Metcalfe and Demetra Sicoli – competed at Saanich Commonwealth Place.

Field came in the top 8 in all four of her events and placed 2nd in the Women 200m Butterfly with a time of 2:19:39s. She also had a personal best time in two events, the 50m butterfly with a total time of 29.28ss and the 100m butterfly taking a total of 1:03.97.

Herbert placed first in the Women 200m Individual Medley with a time of 2:20:75s. She also came in the top eight in two other events and improved her time in the 200m Backstroke with a time of 2:22.92.

Kim also came in the top either in all five of his events on the weekend. He placed first in the men 200m Breaststroke with a time of 2:22:63s. He also placed third in the men 100m Breaststroke with a time of 1:06:04s.

McNeill broke the Olympians Club Record in the men 200m backstroke with a total time 2:11.60s. This record was set by 2008 Olympian Jake Tapp in 2003. He also had a personal best in the 400m Freestyle with a time of 4:18.75s.

Metcalfe, who swims with the University of British Columbia team, also participated last weekend. She placed in a total of three out of four of her events. She placed first in the Women 100m Breaststroke with a time of 1:13:34s. She also placed 2nd in the Women 200m Breaststroke with a time of 2:38.31s and 3rd in the Women 100m Individual Medley with a time of 1:06.42s.

Demetra Sicoli placed third in the Women 50m Butterfly event with a time of 29.09s. She also came in the top eight in the Women 200m Butterfly with a time of 2:28.75s and has a personal best time in the Women 200m Freestyle with a time of 2:13.09s.

Mia Goretic also had a good outing and had solid times in all of the events she swam.

The next big event for the club will be their local invitational, Nov. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s expected that about 300 swimmers from across the Lower Mainland will attend.