Langley d-man, Giants prospects make Team BC

U16 team hits the ice Oct. 18 in Calgary against Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan

Langley hockey fans will have plenty to cheer when the puck drops at the WHL Cup in Calgary.

One Langley hockey player and four potential future members of the Vancouver Giants have made the final roster for Team BC.

Team BC will battle Team Alberta, Team Saskatchewan and Team Manitoba at the newly re-branded WHL Cup. It was formerly known as the Western Canada U16 Challenge Cup.

The competition runs Oct. 18 to 22 at WinSport Arena in Calgary.

Aidan De La Gorgendiere — a first round pick (fifth overall) of the Saskatoon Blades in the 2017 WHL bantam draft — was one of the 20 players listed for Team BC.

The six-foot, 169-pound defenceman from Langley currently plays for the Yale Hockey Academy.

Joining him on the roster are a quartet of Vancouver Giants prospects: Tanner Brown (second round, 24th overall), John Little (third round, 60th overall), Cole Shepard (second round, 33rd overall) and Justin Sourdif (first round, third overall).

Brown is a defenceman while the other three are forwards.

