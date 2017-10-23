Lambert commits with Michigan Wolverines

Vernon Viper forward Jimmy Lambert is a Michigan Wolverine.

Lambert, a 20-year-old in his third B.C. Hockey League season, chose the NCAA Division I Wolverines over the Ohio State Buckeyes after touring both campuses last week.

The Saskatoon product is the 13th Viper to commit to a NCAA university. He signed a letter of intent with the Alaska-Fairbanks Nanooks last year but de-comitted after their head coach, Dallas Ferguson, moved to the WHL Calgary Hitmen.

Lambert registered his fifth goal of the season Sunday in Trail as the Vipers ambused the Smoke Eaters 9-0. Lambert has 17 points in 13 games.