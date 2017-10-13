Lakers take win over Mustangs in field hockey

The Pen High Lakers defeated the Mustangs in their first field hockey match in years

Meghan McCafferty, middle of the Maggie Mustangs, tries to carry the ball into the Pen High Lakers zone with Sarah Newstead, left, and Briana Watson, right, applying pressure in Okanagan Valley AA and AAA league action at Maggie Wednesday. The Lakers won 3-1.

Goals by Kathryn Hollman, Sarah Newstead and Madison Kulak led the Pen High Lakers to their first AAA Okanagan Valley field hockey win.

The Lakers defeated the Maggie Mustangs 3-1 at Maggie on Oct. 11. Lakers coach Shaun Johnston said it was a great team effort against the Mustangs, a AA team.

“I thought we moved the ball really well, took advantage of quick free hits and scored some timely goals with some good passing,” said Johnson.

Lakers captain Tyra Henderson said it went pretty well. Prior to the match, the Lakers had lost 1-0 to the Kelowna Secondary School Owls B team, 1-0 and battled to a scoreless draw against the Mt. Boucherie Bears. Henderson said things are getting better for the team every game.

“We are definitely getting better as a team,” she said.

Makenzie Kesstler of the Mustangs said they played very well.

“They are a tough team,” said Kesstler. “They have good strong defence. Their forwards are really fast and they were good with their passing.”

When it came to playing the Mustangs for the first time in several years, Johnston said it was nice. Henderson said it was good, especially with her teammates having friends on the other side.

“It was different. It was pretty intense,” said Henderson. “Everyone was playing really hard. Pretty excited as it was also our first goals of the league games.”

Kesstler admitted it was “weird” playing the Lakers.

“They were a nice challenge,” she said.

Kesstler liked the way the Mustangs passed the ball and she felt they were able to get some quick shots off. The team is also getting better with each game. The Mustangs lone goal was scored by Brooke Scott, who tipped Meghan McCafferty’s shot.

The Mustangs have one league game left on Oct. 18 when they host Summerland. The Mustangs will not be playing in the Valley Championships as the team had problems with getting players to start the season. They made the decision they wouldn’t have enough players to go and compete. The team is looking to play in a final tournament in Oliver on Oct. 23, which would see them play four games. The Lakers next host Okanagan Mission on Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. The Lakers will play Mt. Boucherie in the Valleys, with the winner facing the Owls No.1 team. The Lakers are hoping to return to the provincial championships.

This year B.C. School Sports had interlocking schedules with AA and AAA teams. Field hockey commissioner Alanna Martin said a lack of teams to play is the main reason for interlocking league play. She also said that every zone is different.

“In one zone, the public schools and the private schools play separate leagues. In another zone, with lots of schools, teams have a tough enough time playing home and away games against schools in their own tier (AA or AAA), let alone trying to play schools outside their tier.”

While this is happening, the schools will still play in separate AA and AAA Provincial Championships.