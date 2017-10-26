Lacrosse defenceman hangs up team jersey for coachâ€™s hat

John Lintz replaces Clay Richardson as the defensive coordinator for the Vancouver Stealth. (Vancouver Stealth photos/Special to the Langley Advance)

John Lintz may not be physically able to play with the Langley-based Vancouver Stealth, but that’s not keeping him off the field this season.

Lintz was added to the coaching staff of the national lacrosse team earlier this week.

Due to work commitments, defensive coordinator Clay Richardson had resigned.

Lintz will be taking over that position for the 2017-18 season, announced the Stealth’s head coach and assistant general manager Jamie Batley.

“John is a highly skilled and intelligent lacrosse player who impressed me with his leadership and on and off the floor,” Batley explained.

“His knowledge of the game and coaching background were compelling reasons for our desire to have him on our coaching staff,” he added.

Lintz was originally drafted by the Calgary Roughnecks in the 2007 NLL entry draft.

He missed six regular season games last season.

Over his eight-year playing career, he has appeared in four championship finals, winning the Champions Cup with Calgary in 2009, Edmonton in 2015, and Saskatchewan in 2016.

In 111 regular season and playoff games he has scored three goals, 19 assists, and 22 points along with grabbing 327 loose balls.

In addition, Lintz was a member of the St. Albert Miners Sr. B team that captured the Presidents Cup Championship in 2016 and 2017.

He is currently the academy director and coach at St. Francis Lacrosse Academy in Edmonton.

“It is an honour to join the Stealth coaching staff, and I am very grateful to Denise Watkins, Doug Locker, and Jamie Batley for believing in me and providing me with this opportunity,” Lintz said.

“There is plenty of work to be done to reach our goal but I’m ready to work tirelessly to help get us there and build on the momentum from last season. It is my hope that I can fill the shoes left by long-time friend Clay Richardson,” he added.

The Stealth coaching staff now includes Lintz, and another former player Curtis Hodgson (who are both starting their first season on the coaching team), as well as assistant coaches Jim Milligan, beginn ing his third season with the Stealth, and Kevin Alexander who is entering his eighth.

Hodgson, who was the team captain, announced earlier this month that he was retiring after 13 years of play. Matt Beer took over his position as team captain.

Hodgson recently accepted the position as vice-principal at Burnaby South Secondary, but he will continue to direct the Stealth lacrosse academy and junior Stealth program and will remain with the Stealth in a front office position.