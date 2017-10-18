Lack of effort irks Islanders owner

Even after they split their two Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League games last weekend, beating the Peninsula Panthers 4-0 on Friday and losing 6-4 to the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Saturday, Kerry Park Islanders owner Mark Osmond was still not pleased with his team.

With the exception of goalies Chase Anderson and J.J. Pichette and a handful of other players, Osmond bemoaned the lack of effort the Isles have demonstrated in recent weeks.

“I’d rather lose 6-4 and have a great effort than win 4-0 and have a team that doesn’t want to put in the effort,” he said.

Anderson made 45 saves on Friday as the Isles shut out the Panthers — the worst team in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League’s South Division — at the Panorama Recreation Centre. Avery Nielsen-Webb opened the scoring at 15:05 of the first period, and Tory McClintick, Kayden Peck and Evan Easton added third-period goals.

Osmond acknowledged that the team is battling injuries and has several forwards playing out of position on the blueline, but he only really liked what he saw in the third period, and only appreciated the effort of about half a dozen skaters.

“The remainder seem to be along for the ride right now,” he said.

On Saturday, the Isles were beaten by the worst team in the entire league. Jarret Malloch scored twice in the first period, and Parker Ellis had one in the second, then set up another by Peck early in the third as Kerry Park came back to tie things at 4-4, but the Glacier Kings regained the lead with a pair of unanswered powerplay markers.

The Isles gave up four powerplay goals to Comox on 11 shorthanded situations. The scoresheet says Kerry Park had 10 powerplay opportunities, but several of them were cut short when Islanders players took penalties of their own, nullifying the advantage.

“I’ve instructed the coaches that if a player takes a stupid penalty, they sit for the rest of the period,” said Osmond, who has also made similar suggestions regarding selfish actions on the powerplay. “I thought they’d listen to me if they aren’t going to listen to the coaches.”

The Isles are still sitting second in the South Division, just two points back of the Westshore Wolves, but Osmond feels they should be doing better.

“On paper, we have a good team, a team that could finish first in the south,” he said.

The Isles will visit the Wolves this Thursday for an important divisional matchup. They may get forward Braydon Nelson back for the game, but will be without injured defenceman Connor Bissett. Forward Samson McLean will be serving the second part of a two-game suspension he earned against Peninsula.

After the Westshore game, they host the Saanich Braves, who sit third in the South, on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Kerry Park will play the same teams again the following weekend.

“We need to find a way to win,” Osmond said. “And win with some style and effort.”