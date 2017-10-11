Kootenay Ice reassign Lieffers, cut roster to 24 players

The Kootenay Ice are close to their final 23-man roster for the 2017-18 season after announcing on Tuesday that forward Eli Lieffers has been reassigned.

The 2000-born centre from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan did not appear in a single regular season game throughout the team’s first seven contests, but went pointless in three preseason matches.

Lieffers was drafted in the fourth round (78th overall) of the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft and made four WHL appearances last season and five as a 15-year-old. In those nine games, the 6’4 forward had a goal, an assist and was a minus-five.

Last season, Lieffers played the majority of the season with the Midget AAA Saskatoon Contacts of the SMHL and had 27 points in 39 games.

With the move, the Ice are now down to 24 players. The eventual roster limit for WHL team is 23, meaning Kootenay will have to reassign or release one more player in the next few weeks.

The following is the list of players on the Kootenay Ice roster:

Goalies (2):

Bailey Brkin, Kurtis Chapman

Defencemen (8):

Martin Bodak, Cale Fleury, Dallas Hines, Sam Huston, Zachary Patrick, Ryan Pouliot, Bobby Russell, Loeden Schaufler

Forwards (14):

Brett Davis, Cameron Hausinger, Michael King, Gilian Kohler, Peyton Krebs, Colton Kroeker, Vince Loschiavo, Barrett Sheen, Sebastian Streu, Kaeden Taphorn, Keenan Taphorn, Colton Veloso, Alec Baer, Jeff de Wit