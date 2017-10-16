Kodiaks fall to Outlaws in overtime

The Kodiaks started out strong in the first period and were up 2-1 after a pair

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Aldergrove Kodiaks captain Matt Oliver gained another two points for a goal and assist in the Oct. 14 tilt against Mission Outlaws.

Aldergrove Kodiaks lost 4-5 in overtime at Mission against the Mission Outlaws on Saturday.

The Kodiaks started out strong in the first period and were up 2-1 after a pair from Davin Padgham (on a power play) and Jacob de Waal, with assists from Matt Oliver, Tyler Cannon and Lucas Thompson.

The Kodiaks maintained a 3-2 lead in the second period, with a goal by Oliver from Kyle Bosko.

However, the Outlaws scored a pair in the third to take a 4-3 lead, until Kodiak David Stickney scored in the dying minute to take it into overtime. His assists came from Oliver and Padgham.

Mission’s Justin Hargrave scored in the second overtime for the win.

Both teams scored twice on six power plays each, and the Kodiaks outshot the Outlaws 49-38 that night.

The result leaves the Kodiaks at 10 points after 11 games (4-5-0-2).

The Kodiaks next host the North Vancouver Wolf Pack on Wed., Oct. 18, 7:15 p.m. at Aldergrove Arena, and travel to Surrey the next night to play the Surrey Knights.

Their next home game will be on Wed., Oct. 25, when the Kodiaks host the Port Moody Panthers.