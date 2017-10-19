Knights break out for tie

The North Okanagan Knights ended their scoring woes but fell 5-4 in overtime to the Summerland Steam

The North Okanagan Knights ended their scoring woes but fell 5-4 in overtime to the host Summerland Steam in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League play Tuesday night.

Sam Jones converted his third of the season at 1:27 of OT as Summerland went to 10-3 atop the Okanagan-Shuswap Division.

Scott Robinson, with his fifth and sixth snipes of the year, Riley Smoler, with his sixth, and Cairo Rogers, with his second, shorthanded, also connected for Summerland, who trailed 3-2 early in the third.

Brady Marzocco forced the extra session with his sixth goal of the season with five seconds to play in regulation. Jadon Hay won the faceoff and Marzocco wired a shot past Owen Pettet on a pick and roll set play. Marzocco suffered a broken nose from an elbow earlier in the period. There was no penalty on the play.

Tyler Olsen (second), Jeff Schenkler, on the powerplay for his first, and game star Levi Harris, with his second, also on the powerplay, counted other goals for the Knights (2-5-1-3).

“We’re right there,” said Knights’ head coach Bryant Perrier. “Our compete level is good. When we get the lead, we have to attack it and feel comfortable with it.”

Harris also had one assist while playing on a line with brothers Sean and Brett Wilson.

“That was his (Harris) best game of the year,” said Perrier. “We call that line The Dirt Movers. These kids are so coachable.”

The Knights outshot the Steam 37-26 and went 2-for-8 with the man advantage.

North Okanagan will host the Sicamous Eagles Friday night and visit the 100 Mile House Wranglers Saturday night. The Knights will entertain the Eagles Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. (Family Day). The game was postponed from Sept. 9 in Armstrong due to ice plant issues.