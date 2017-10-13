KISU swim meet used to gauge athlete performances

The KISU swim club is hosting other Okanagan Valley clubs Oct. 13 to 15 at the Penticton Community Centre for its lone home meet of the season. Oct. 15 is a jamboree for younger swimmers.

Swimmers will be looking to make a splash this weekend at the Penticton Community Centre.

KISU will be joined by Okanagan clubs from Summerland, Kelowna, Vernon, Salmon Arm and Kamloops for their annual Triple Pentathlon meet Oct. 13 to 15. The final day includes a jamboree for younger swimmers.

Action on Friday will feature 100 metre swims of all strokes, as well as the 200 individual medley, which requires swimmers to have times under four minutes to qualify. Saturday features 200-m swims of all strokes, as well as the 400 IM and Sunday is 50-m of all strokes and the 100 IM.

KISU coach Tina Hoeben said the swimmers have been building up their training over the last five weeks.

“This meet will give us a lot of information as to where we need to go in the future,” said Hoeben.

KISU has 53 swimmers competing in the main meet with another 32 in the jamboree. While Hoeben said those numbers are pretty good, she still would have liked to see them a bit higher. During the weekend Hoeben wants to see the swimmers have their best performances and improve. With other clubs being in a similar position as KISU, Hoeben doesn’t know what to expect from those swimmers.

“It’s a really good meet because we do a lot of events,” said Hoeben. “They get to swim a lot of different events, see where they are at.”

As for the jamboree, Hoeben said it is targeted for the novice swimmers starting out.

“It’s always a very exciting event.”

The swimming on Friday begins at 3 p.m., while on Saturday it goes from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., then 2:30 to 6 p.m. for the older swimmers. Sunday swimming begins at the same time, while the Jamboree is from 2:15 to 6 p.m.