Kermode girls take fourth in Kelowna

The Caledonia senior girls volleyball team took fourth place out of 40 teams in a recent Kelowna invitational tournament Oct. 5-8.

The girls faced Lord Byng Secondary from Vancouver in the bronze medal game, battling to three sets and falling just short in the third to take fourth place.

It was a step up from last year, when the girls tied for seventh in what is an annual Ogopogo Classic tournament hosted by the UBC Okanagan Heat volleyball team.

The girls won two out of three games in the round robin, losing only to Handsworth Secondary from North Vancouver, who went on to take first place in the tournament.

Next they beat Vernon Secondary and Sa Hali from Kamloops, winning both games in two sets. The wins placed the Caledonia girls in the semi-final against Moscrop Secondary from Burnaby. They played to three sets, winning the first 27-25 and then losing the last two 7-25 and 7-15.

The loss put them in the bronze medal game with Lord Byng, where they lost by a close 23-25, then won 25-15, and lost in the third set 15-9.

That gave Caledonia fourth place, with Handsworth taking first, Moscrop second, and Lord Byng third.