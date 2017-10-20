Keeper Marcolin outstanding as Outlaws play to tie with Nanaimo

Goalkeeper Gabrielle Marcolin had a superb outing and U18 call-up Emma Dewit scored as the Cowichan Outlaws battled to a 1-1 tie with Nanaimo in a Div. 2 women's soccer match at Merle Logan Turf last Saturday.

Goalkeeper Gabrielle Marcolin had a superb outing and U18 call-up Emma Dewit scored as the Cowichan Outlaws battled to a 1-1 tie with Nanaimo in a Div. 2 women’s soccer match at Merle Logan Turf last Saturday.

“The whole team played well and deserved a better turnout,” said Neil Gailey, who took over behind the bench in the absence of head coach Neall Rowlings.

Gailey also praised the “sensational ball control from the backline all the way to the forwards.”

“Jenna [Ryan] and Natasha [Tymo] moved the ball well, with some nice runs on the outside from Meghan [Watkins], Heather [Morson] and Emily [Lindsay],” he added.

Dewit and Melody Meadows were called up from Cowichan’s U18 Vancouver Island Premier League team to help fill out an Outlaws roster that has been devastated by injuries this season.

With two wins, three losses and one tie, the Outlaws sit in seventh place in Div. 2 of the Lower Island Women’s soccer league. The team will play host to Castaways FC this Sunday at noon on the Sherman Road turf.

In the Over 30A division, the Cowichan Cougars had their match against Gorge postponed last weekend. It has not yet been rescheduled.

The Cougars sit third in their division with two wins and three losses. They will host Castaways United this Sunday at 10 a.m. at Evans Park.