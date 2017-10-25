Junior bantam Bears cap off undefeated regular season

The North Langley junior bantam Bears capped off an undefeated regular season with a 46-30 win over the Chilliwack Giants Red.

Played on a cold and rainy Saturday afternoon at Chilliwack’s Townsend Park, the Bears special teams led the way by recovering four kick-offs and capitalizing on the shorter field three times.

Juan Vale scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, the second of which came after a huge Joseph Kidanemariam block allowed him into the end zone untouched.

Vale, Ryan Goeson and Mathieu Gale spearheaded the running attack with Manny Fotiou and Ethan Sledding providing excellent blocking up front.

Tyson Hoy had a pair of touchdown catches and was good on five of six convert attempts. Marco Kee also had a touchdown catch as quarterback Owen Sieben had a great game finding his receivers, despite solid coverage from the Chilliwack defenders.

Atom

A goal-line stand helped the North Langley Bears hold off the Chilliwack Giants White.

The Bears rallied from a 20-14 deficit to score the final two touchdowns in a 28-20 win on Saturday in atom football action at Townsend Park.

The Giants were in prime position to tie the game after recovering a Bears fumble in North Langley territory but after having one touchdown called back on penalty before the Bears defence held firm.

Evan Zhao had a solid game, coming up with a touchdown-saving tackle while Malachi Bodill delivered some key blocks to open up holes for the running game.

Peewee

It was a heartbreaking loss for the North Langley Bears on Saturday.

Plagued by injuries and playing in the pouring rain on Saturday in Chilliwack against the Giants, the Bears surrendered a fourth-quarter touchdown to lose 6-0.

Talon Schroeder led the defensive push with several quarterback sacks and tackles for loss, while Aiden McMurtry, Brody Hunter and Ben Evans also stood out.

Midget

The North Langley Kodiaks scored early and often, hammering the North Delta Longhorns 39-0 in midget football on Saturday at McLeod Athletic Park.

After a Charlie May field goal opened the scoring, the Kodiaks would find the end zone multiple times with Ethan Bernardin and Drey Blair rushing for scores, Luke Chalk and Alexander Henderson catching touchdown passes and Nick Lacroix returning a Longhorns punt for a touchdown.

The defence was led by Lacroix, Ryan Barthelson and Darius Penner.

Langley Minor Football

Touchdowns on their first three possessions helped the Langley Stampeders dismantle the North Surrey Bears in midget football at McLeod Athletic Park on Sunday.

The Stampeders offensive line was impressive, opening up huge holes for the ground game led the way as Azuka Okoli (150 yards), Ogulcan Dumral (70 yards), Stryker Roloff (25 yards) and Joshua Wilson (25 yards, one touchdown) were great at moving the ball down the field. Short-yardage specialist Owen Jenkins took care of the rest scoring three touchdowns totalling eight yards.

Quarterback Shawn Lal also had a rushing touchdown and finishing with 90 yards passing. Sheldon Gangloff had 50 of those yards and the other 40 went Chavis Spencer.