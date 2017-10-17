Jackson fires up Venom

Sierra Fernley skates away from the Kelowna defence in U14B ringette action Saturday at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

The Vernon Venom brushed back Kelowna 8-3 in Okanagan U14A ringette action Sunday morning at Kal Tire Place.

Sierra Lochhead opened the scoring within a minute off of a beautiful pass from Chayse Krause. Makenna Jackson then pocketed a pair within the next two minutes, putting the Venom up 3-0.

Jackson went on to complete her trick off a feed from Hillary Quiring. Krause, Aimee Skinner and Rhys Taylor-Hawes all contributed singles, adding to Lochhead’s second, assisted by Sadi Weed. Kennedy Jackson and Caryss Hill each had assists. Nine Venom players then went to Westside to join their fellow U14AA TORL players in a game versus a U16 Kelowna squad.

The U14AA Fusion took charge in their season debut with a 10-2 win. K-Town opened the scoring but the Fusion’s Quiring answered back quickly. The Fusion then got four goals from Makenna Jackson, a hat trick from Krause and another by Quiring, The Fusion’s defence was solidly led by Hill, Skinner, and Lauren Aschenbrenner. Venom goalie Jordan Tung was stellar.

In U14B play, the Vernon Voltage tied West Kelowna 7-7 before doubling Kelowna 8-4 Saturday at Kal Tire Place.

Sierra Fernley exploded with 4+1 in the tie, while Gracie Balcean (2) and Samantha Shaw completed the offence. Sophia Bilodeau earned three helpers.

Balcean and Fernley each pocketed hat tricks in the win with Chloe Scabar and Bilodeau adding singles.

The Vernon U12A Velocity fell 10-4 to host Salmon Arm U14s Saturday at the Shaw Centre. Sydney Lewis scored all four goals for Vernon in support of Ebony Patrick.