Hoops camp benefits Guatemalan kids

It is a chance to learn from one of the top-ranked basketball teams in the province — while also helping fund a humanitarian trip to Guatemala this spring.

The Walnut Grove Gators senior girls basketball team — who are ranked third in the province among 3A teams — are offering a one-day three-hour camp on Oct. 20 for elementary school girls in Grades 2 to 7 at Walnut Grove Secondary.

The camp costs $20 and the money raised will go towards helping three of the Gator players go to Guatemala this spring as part of a trip with Hope International Development Agency.

Grade 12 student-athletes Natalie Rathler, Jenna Stea and Alex Tadic are all slated to go on the trip, which is being organized through the school and teacher Julia Bryant-Taneda.

“We wanted to go somewhere and help those in need,” Rathler explained. “And I don’t think a lot of us are going to get a chance to so something like this again.”

Part of the proceeds from the camp — which is being run by the whole Gators squad — will help cover costs for the trio and the rest will be used for a donation to the children they will be meeting in Guatemala.

To register for the camp, click here.

