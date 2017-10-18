Home-ice hat trick for Silverbacks

Salmon Arm Silverback Hudson Schandor gets his stick in for a piece of the puck at the Wenatchee Wild net during Tuesday night’s game at the Shaw Centre.Chris Fowler/Pure Life Photography

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks picked up the home-ice hat trick Tuesday night with a 3-2 win versus the Wenatchee Wild.

After back-to-back victories over guests the Langley Rivermen and the Nanaimo Clippers, the ‘Backs had the Washington wolves over to play at the Shaw Centre Tuesday night, Oct. 17.

In the first period, the Wild had about the same number of shots on net as their Salmon Arm hosts, but only the ‘Backs were getting on the board, with sharpshooters Trevor Adams potting the first goal of the night off Hudson Schandor and Demetri Kambeitz, and Trey Thomas adding the second, assisted by Grayson Constable.

The Wild upped their effort in the second period, but neither team was able to do anything to change the outcome of the game before the buzzer.

Things got interesting in the third frame, with Wenatchee finally adding two goals after the halfway mark. But a single by the ‘Back’s Logan Mostat, assisted by Noah Wakeford, wound up being the goal that would seal the win for Salmon Arm.

Constable and Akito Hirose were named the game’s first and second stars.