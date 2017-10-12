Hitmen roster features Kelowna trio

Lucas Cullen, Jameson Murray and Jackson van de Leest play with WHL team in Calgary

Centre Lucas Cullen is one of three Kelowna minor hockey products playing this season with the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen.-Image: Hitmen Hockey

Their name says the Calgary Hitmen, but there’s no disputing a definite Kelowna flavour on the Western Hockey League club’s roster.

The Hitmen are carrying three Kelowna Minor Hockey products this season, more than any of the other 21 WHL clubs.

Forward Lucas Cullen and defenceman Jameson Murray are each in their second campaigns with Calgary, while defenceman Jackson van de Leest is currently in his rookie season.

The 5-foot-7, 170-pound Cullen was a fifth-round choice of the Hitmen in the 2013 WHL bantam draft.

In an injury-plagued 2016-17 season, Cullen, 18, had four goals and four assists in 37 games.

Murray, 18, had a goal and two assists in 35 games last season with Calgary and has played in six of the team’s games this season.

Both Murray and Cullen are former members of the BCMML’s Okanagan Rockets.

van de Leest, 17, has played 14 career games with the Hitmen, including seven in this, his rookie season and has a goal and two assists.

van de Leest was the Hitmen’s first choice, 16th overall in the 2016 WHL bantam draft.

All three Kelowna products will be with the Hitmen when they take on the Rockets Friday night at Prospera Place.