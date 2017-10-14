High school cross-country runners compete

Runners from Penticton and Summerland race at Test of Humanity course

JOHN ARENDTRUNNINGA total of 43 cross-country runners from Penticton and Summerland competed at the Test of Humanity course in Summerland on Oct. 4.

In the Junior Boys category, Keagan Ingram of Summerland Secondary School finished first, with a time of 17:29, while Eli Grant of Penticton Secondary School placed second, at 17:48. Fred Alberchtson of Penticton Secondary School finished third, at 18:37, just one second ahead of Jacob Mullin of Summerland Secondary School.

There were 14 runners in the 4.5-kilometre category.

In Senior Boys category, Phillip Raible of Penticton Secondary School finished first, with a time of 23:38 whle James Maaske of Summerland Secondary School placed second, with a time of 23:51. Third place went to Jackson Coates of Penticton Secondary School, with a time of 24:52 and fourth place went to Issac Kohler-Mergel of Princess Margaret Secondary School, at 29:40.

The course was 5.9 kilometres in length and there were a total of seven runners.

In the girls categories, Tayla Ingram, a Grade 8 student from Summerland Middle School finished first, with a time of 20:40.

Bella Green and Madison Boerner, Grade 8 students at Skaha Lake Middle School, took the second and third spots, with times of 22:21 and 22:25 respectively. Fourth place went to Alyssa Robinson of Summerland Secondary School, with a time of 23:01.

There were nine runners in the 4.5-kilometre course.

Natalie Benoit of Summerland Secondary School placed first in the senior girls category with a time of 20:54. Behind her, Elena Selles of Penticton Secondary School finished almost a minute later, with a time of 21:46.

Haley Berrisford of Penticton Secondary School cliched the third spot with a time of 22:19, while Olivia Eaton of Summerland Secondary School crossed the finish line at 22:20.

There were 12 runners in the 4,5-kilometre course.