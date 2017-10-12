Haunted Halloween Ho-Down a hoot

The Horse Association of Central Kootenay hosted the Haunted Halloween Ho-Down on Oct. 1.

Kelsey Scott with Diego - Xmas and the snowman.

“It was so much fun, and such great outfits,” said organizer Pam Malekow. “We all learned a little something.”

Judge Wendy Price had the challenge of judging Halter, Showmanship, Equitation, Pleasure, Command and Trail class.

Organizers were pleased that the lead line class had a couple of young first-time riders.

“Such fun was had by all and only thanks to my amazing helpers, including Darlyne Pasin, Charity Ellis Barbour, Miguel Legere, Sarah Wyatt, Amy Lou Berukoff and Sheana Green,” added Malekow.

Show results:

In Hand Champion and Reserve Champion — Pam Malekow with Illusionary King and Cara Adrain Frew with Willow

Senior Champion and Reserve Champion — Tammy Peitzsche riding Shiloh and Nikki Wieczorek riding Jack Daniels

Senior Walk Trot Champion and Reserve Champion — Kelsey Scott DC riding Diego and Miguel Legere riding Southern Belle

Junior Walk Trot Champion and Reserve Champion — Winter Zoe McGovern riding Finnagin and Zoe DePellegin riding Smokey.