GW Graham Grizzlies roar back to topple T-Wolves

The Von Richardson powered Grizzlies came from 14 down to win 27-16 on the road.

BOB FUGGER PHOTODaniel Santos (left) and Darius Kelly (No. 42, pink socks) drag down a Robert Bateman runner during last Friday’s high school football clash in Abbotsford. It was good to see Kelly back in the lineup and playing full speed after being taken off the field last week in an ambulance.

The GW Graham Grizzlies senior varsity squad improved to 2-0 with a come-from-behind 27-16 road victory over Robert Bateman secondary school last Friday.

Bateman’s Timberwolves were good early, getting touchdowns from running back Brock McCartney and wide receiver Ryan Sztuhar to take a 14-0 lead.

The Grizzlies got a late touchdown from star running back Von Richardson to close out the half at 14-6.

Bateman was scoring position early in the third quarter when they made a crucial mistake, fumbling the ball away inside the five-yard line.

GWG conceeded a safety to get out of awful field position, and trailed 16-6.

Then Richardson went to work. As his punishing style wore down the Timberwolves defence, he rumbled in for three TDs and his team roared back for the win.

“I thought we started well and we started the second half well but then turnovers kicked in,” said Bateman head coach David Mills. “We fumbled three times in our own end in the second half, and against these guys you can’t give them such a short field. That was the tale of the tape.”

Richardson rolled up 235 rushing yards on 38 carries (6.18 average).

The Grizzlies barely passed the ball. Starting quarterback Bentley Thomas completed two of three attempts for three yards and an interception.

Daniel Santos led the GWG defence with six tackles.

Richardson, Justin Hopwood, Jesse Hough, Jake Troyan and Ryan Brady had quarterback sacks with Andrew Locke recovering a fumble.

The Grizzlies have another road game tonight (Friday), visiting the Pitt Meadows Marauders (1-1).

The Marauders shut out Robert Bateman 16-0 to open their season, but took it on the chin in week two, falling 42-7 to the Abbotsford Panthers.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.