Grizzlies back on the right track after beating Coquitlam

Victoria faces off against Chilliwack Saturday at The Q Centre

The Victoria Grizzlies are back on the right track after a handful of recent losses.

The Grizz faced off against the Coquitlam Express last Friday, Oct. 20. It was a close game but Victoria edge out the Lower Mainland visitors 2-1 to end a four-game losing streak.

Marty Westhaver opened scoring for the Grizzlies with his fourth of the year assisted by Cameron Thompson and Drayson Pears.

There was no quit in Coquitlam, however. Coldy Pederson answered for the Express with his third of the season early in the second period.

But the Grizz weren’t about to be outdone. With roughly five minutes left in the second when Dayne Finnson picked a great time to score his first of the season, assisted by Jamie Rome and Lucas Clark.

The Grizzlies didn’t have to wait long to get a rematch against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs after a recent loss as the teams met again on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Victoria struck first at 16:04 in the opening frame with a goal from Alex Newhook, his fourth of the year.

Alberni Valley answered back in the second period to tie the game thanks to Keaton Mastrodonato’s fifth of the season.

But the Grizzlies poured it on in the third period, scoring three unanswered goals from Newhook, Tanner Hopps and Matthew Doran to beat the Bulldogs 4-1.

The Grizzlies defeated the Nanaimo Clippers on Oct. 25 by a score of 4-1 thanks to goals from Lach Hadley, Cole Noble, Ethan Nother and Clark to win their third in a row.

The Grizzlies will look to keep their winning streak alive when they host the Chilliwack Chiefs on Saturday at The Q Centre. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

