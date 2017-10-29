Granite Pointe GM finishes 2nd at U.S. tournament

David Belling was second on the podium at a tournament in Nevada earlier this month. Photo submitted

David Belling took a break from running Granite Pointe to show off his stroke at tournament south of the border.

Belling, who took over as general manager of the Nelson golf course this year, finished second at the United States Golf Teachers Cup in Boulder, Nevada, on Oct. 16-17.

Belling fired a 70 and 71 to finish four strokes back of Grant Gulych in the seniors division.

He also competed in the World Golf Teachers Cup two days after the U.S. event, finishing fifth overall in seniors and played for Canada en route to a third-place result in team play.

Belling previously won the U.S. Cup in 2004, 2014 and 2016. He also triumphed in the 2003 World Cup.