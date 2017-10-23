ART BANDENIEKS A rainy and blustery Saturday morning didn’t stop the Aldergrove Youth and Langley United U11 Girls from a post-game soccer pose before rushing off to find their moms waiting for them in warm cars.

Good spirit in youth soccer

Aldergrove Youth and Langley United U11 Girls

ART BANDENIEKS

